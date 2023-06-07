RSS chief in Udaipur on June 8-9

Udaipur, June 7 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Rajasthan's Udaipur on Thursday and Friday for a programme of his organisation.

Bhagwat will come to Vidya Niketan Sector-4 of Udaipur in for the second year special class of North West Zone.

RSS functionary Hemendra Shrimali said that for the physical and intellectual training of RSS workers, three-week classes are organised in the whole country during the summer vacation.

After the first year of the classes, workers above 40 years of age and looking after more than one branch, get into second year and it is this segment Bhagwat will come to interact with.

During his visit, there will be programmes of introduction, informal talks, intellectual and curiosity solution etc. with the students in the class, Shrimali said.

Meanwhile, in view of Bhagwat's visit to Udaipur, the administration has also beefed up the security arrangements around the premises of the Sangh.

