RSS refutes claims of internal survey; calls it a "mala fide attempt" to mislead people

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned the 'Internal Survey Report' being circulated on social media and alleged that it had been an attempt to tarnish the image and mislead people ahead of the Munugode bypolls.

"A forged statement, entitled 'RSS Internal Survey Report', is being circulated in Social Media today. Released ostensibly in the context of the Munugode Bypolls on Nov 3, 2022, this report is signed by an unknown person and is clearly released with the mala fide intention of confusing and misleading people," an official statement from the Pranth Karyavaaha of Telangana RSS, Kacham Ramesh said.

It further stated that the Sangh did not conduct any such survey and they condemn the "mischievous act" of publicising this fake document.

"RSS is a voluntary organisation that has been working for the last 97 years with the primary aim of nation-building through individual character-building. The RSS, as an institution, participates neither in politics nor does it conduct political surveys," it added.

Further terming the elections as a crucial and critical part of democracy, the statement read that RSS encourages every Indian to "exercise their franchise".

It called the act of publishing "forged document in the name of RSS" something that derides and abuses democratic and social values, the RSS said that such actions do not befit the position of any individual or institution of responsibility.

"Of late, attempts have been made to denigrate a cultural voluntary organisation such as the RSS, by people who have been resorting to fake, baseless and implausible news stories and comments for political gains," it added, further seeking stringent action from the government and concerned officials against the persons responsible for it.

Recently on Tuesday, a clash broke out allegedly between TRS and BJP workers, on the last day of the Munugode by-election campaign, in Telangana's Nalgonda.

According to the State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, as many as 298 polling stations have been set for the Munugode by-election and 2,41,855 voters will cast their vote in the election slated to be held on November 3.

The State Chief Electoral Officer also said, "The Munugode by-election campaigning will end on Tuesday at 6 pm and the polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm."

There are around 105 critical polling stations identified. The official informed that booth-level officers and medical teams are available in all stations.

He further mentioned that they have given the new design voter ID for the first time in Munugode and have also set up webcasting in all the polling centres. 51 teams have been assigned, including flying squads and static surveillance teams are deployed, he had said.

"As many as 199 Micro Observers are deployed. We have deployed 3,366 state police and 15 companies of the central police force in Munogode. 185 cases have been registered and Rs.6.80 crore and 4,500 litres of liquor have been seized so far," Vikas Raj had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor