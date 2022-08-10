R'than govt appoints 2 BSP-turned-Cong MLAs to state-run bodies

Jaipur, Aug 10 The Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan has given political appointments to two MLAs, who had joined the Congress from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), apparently to make the other legislators who were threatening to rethink regarding their support to the government, stay in the same party.

In September 2019, all six MLAs left the BSP and joined the Congress.

Wajib Ali, an MLA from Bharatpur, has been appointed as the State Food Commission Chairman while Sandeep Yadav, an MLA from Tijara, Alwar, has been named the Bhiwadi Urban Infrastructure Development Board Chairman.

Both the legislators, however, will not receive any salary allowances.

It was mentioned in the appointment orders of Wajib Ali that no salary allowances or monetary benefits will be available on this post.

Nearly three years after the merger with the Congress, all six MLAs have got a share in power.

Sandeep Yadav had expressed displeasure over the reasonable delay in giving due appointments.

Currently, both Yadav and Ali are on tour to Australia.

They had expressed displeasure many times over not getting a post in the state government. Both had recently said that the promises made to them were not fulfilled.

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha has also expressed displeasure over this delay many times.

