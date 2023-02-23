Ruckus in MCD House rages overnight; councillors throw ballot boxes

New Delhi, Feb 23 The late night showdown in MCD house during the election of the six Standing Committee members, continued till early Thursday with the AAP and BJP engaging in unabated sloganeering.

Councillors of both parties came to blows, threw the ballot boxes in the well and hurled water bottles at each other. The newly-elected MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi had to be escorted out amid ruckus. The AAP alleged that the BJP women councillors were interrupting the voting process.

This led to constant disruptions which further delayed the election.

The House was adjourned nine times since last night amid pandemonium.

Besides raising slogans against AAP, the BJP councillors also recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned for an hour after AAP candidates were elected to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

However, when the sitting commenced after the adjournment, the election of six Standing Committee members was delayed which triggered sloganeering by BJP councillors.

The BJP councillors alleged that the AAP had pre-planned to delay the Standing Committee members election.

