Russia attacks Ukraine's Kharkiv

Moscow, Dec 31 Responding to an attack on its Belogorod city, Russia carried out missile strikes on decision-making centres and military installations in Kharkhiv city and Kiev in Ukraine, authorities in Moscow said.

After Kiev accused that residential building, cafes, and a hotel has been attacked, the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday said it had struck decision making centres and military installations.

"High-precision missile strikes on the building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kharkiv region and the temporary deployment area of the Right Sector nationalist formation eliminated SBU personnel, foreign mercenaries and members of the Kraken unit who were directly involved in preparing sabotage operations on Russian territory," the statement added.

At least 21 people, including three children, were killed and 110 others wounded in Ukrainian shelling on the Russian border city of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod, posted on social media.

