Russia ready to consult Armenia, Azerbaijan on border delimitation: Lavrov

Baku, June 24 Visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed Moscow's official readiness to consult Azerbaijan and Armenia on delimitation and demarcation of borders.

At a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Lavrov said Russia is ready to consult on the work of the Azerbaijani and Armenian commissions that were set up for delimitation and demarcation of borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have concrete proposals in this regard. I will be glad to discuss them with you," Lavrov told Aliyev.

The Russian Foreign Minister pointed out "certain progress" in the work of the trilateral working group between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on the opening of communications.

"We stand ready to do everything possible to assist in the implementation of the three documents signed by the leaders of the three countries in November of 2020, in January and November of 2021," he said.

Lavrov also expressed Moscow's commitment to providing assistance with the negotiations on the signing of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan.

"We heard that the Armenian side, Prime Minister Pashinyan is ready to hold negotiations on this issue. We are ready to help with Azerbaijan's and Armenia's consent," he added.

