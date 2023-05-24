Russian fighter escorts US bombers over Baltic Sea

Moscow, May 24 A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to accompany two US strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russian airspace control detected two targets approaching the Russian state border over the Baltic Sea and a Su-27 fighter took off in response, the Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

