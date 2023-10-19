Russian FM Lavrov in N. Korea as follow-up to Kim-Putin summit

Seoul, Oct 19 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said his ongoing visit to Pyongyang will mark an opportunity for "substantial results" for implementing agreements reached between their leaders, the North Korean state media said on Thursday.

Lavrov arrived at in Pyongyang on Wednesday at the invitation of North Korea's Foreign Ministry "amid the enthusiasm of friendship growing higher than ever", the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a report.

The visit is a follow-up to the rare September 13 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the two countries move to strengthen military ties amid speculation over their suspected arms deal, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Speaking at a reception on Wednesday evening, Lavrov said his visit would serve as a "significant occasion of bringing substantial results" for the implementation of the agreement made at the recent summit, according to the KCNA.

He added that Russia "fully supports" all of North Korea's policies adopted to defend its national interests, calling North Korea a genuine independent state "unfazed by any pressure of the US and the West".

Lavrov also thanked Pyongyang for supporting its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia calls its ongoing invasion of Ukraine "special military operation".

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui expressed expectation that the "comprehensive and constructive relations" between the two countries would be expanded on a higher level during Lavrov's visit.

Lavrov and Choe are expected to discuss ways to bolster bilateral cooperation, including preparations for Putin's possible reciprocal visit to Pyongyang.

