Russian, Saudi leaders discuss cooperation over phone

Moscow, April 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on expanding bilateral relations in trade, economic cooperation, investment and energy.

The leaders discussed several key topics on Friday, and expressed satisfaction with the level of coordination at the OPEC Plus mechanism aimed at ensuring the global oil market stability, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the Kremlin.

