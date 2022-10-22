Russian, US defence chiefs discuss Ukraine situation over phone

Moscow/Washington, Oct 22 Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held a phone conversation over international security, the situation in Ukraine in particular, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a brief statement.

The Russian side did not provide further details.

According to the Pentagon, Austin emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication between the US and Russia amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

