Sachin Pilot urges Rajasthan government to provide justice to victim's family in Chaksu road accident

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 23 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met the family of the deceased victims who lost their lives after a jeep mowed them over in a road accident at Kotkhavda in Jaipur's Chaksu.

Congress leader said that government should immediately take action against the culprits involved in the incident.

In this regard, Sachin Pilot took to Twitter and said, "Met the relatives of those who lost their lives in the painful road accident in Kotkhavda of Chaksu, consoled them and expressed condolences. The pain the relatives of the deceased are going through for losing their loved ones cannot be expressed in words. The family members demand that they get proper compensation along with justice. I urge the government to take action against the culprits and get justice for the victim's family at the earliest."

After meeting with Congress leader Sachin Pilot, a family member of the deceased victims said that Sachin Pilot has assured them that their demands will be met.

"Sachin pilot told us that a cheque will be given to us. He also said that our all other demands will be met, and he mentioned that necessary compensation will be given for the education of the children in the family. He also advised us to visit the local Tehsil in this regard," a family member of the deceased said.

Earlier on Sunday, a jeep ran over the people sitting on the roadside in which four people were killed in Chaksu. The relatives of the deceased and the local people have been sitting on a dharna with the bodies of the deceased since Sunday, demanding the arrest of the accused and proper financial compensation to the victim's family from the administration.

