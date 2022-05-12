Sachin Pilot's posters removed ahead of Cong's 'Chintan Shivir'

Jaipur, May 12 Posters and hoardings of Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot put up in Udaipur have been removed ahead of the party's "Chintan Shivar" in the city, his supporters claimed.

Hoardings and posters were put up by Pilot's supporters around the hotels, airport and in other areas of Udaipur to welcome him.

However, late on Wednesday night, and on Thursday morning, the hoardings and posters were removed from different areas of the city, said Pilot's supporters.

While Pilot's supporters said that these posters have been removed by the administration, Udaipur district collector Tarachand Meena said "the administration has no role in putting up or removing the posters".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in Udaipur to review the preparations for the "Chintan Shivir".

When Congress' Rajasthan unit president Govind Singh Dotasra was asked to respond on the issue, he said: "All the work related to the 'Chintan Shivir' is being looked after by the AICC. In this regard, there is nothing like this happening to the best of my knowledge... and I have not given any kind of instructions in this regard."

