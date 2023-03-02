Sagardighi bypolls: Celebration at Congress camp starts as party leads

With early trends in the Sagardighi bye-election showing a tilt towards the Congress, its workers and supporters burst into celebrations at Murshidabad's Sagardighi.

In the latest trends, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Bayron Biswas is leading in by-polls for West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Debashish Banerjee, who is trailing by a margin of 63003 votes.

According to the latest trends till 3:05 pm, Congress is leading with 85437 votes. Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has received 25506 votes.

The counting of votes for Sagardighi bye-elections is underway.

The counting votes will decide the electoral fates of three Sagardighi candidates -- Congress's Byron Biswas, BJP's Dilip Saha and the Trinamool Congress's Debashish Banerjee.

The bypoll for the Assembly seat was held on Monday.

The bye-election to the Sagardighi Assembly seat was necessitated following the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha in December 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor