Sambit Patra demands action against Odisha MLA who rammed SUV into crowd

Bhubaneswar, March 13 BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday demanded stern action against Odisha MLA Prashant Jagdev who plowed his SUV into a crowd injuring several BJP workers and cops.

Patra, who landed in Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning, visited the injured persons at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Later, holding a press conference, Patra condemned the incident and said it has maligned the image of Odisha.

Speaking about the incident, Patra said, "As BJP was all set to win both block chairman seats under Chilika constituency, the BJD MLA was trying to take control over the democratic process of election. However he failed to do so. So, out of frustration, the legislator tried to kill around 20 BJP workers including women by ramming his vehicle into the crowd."

This is a matter of concern that an elected MLA has committed such a crime, that too probably under the influence of alcohol, Patra said.

"This was nothing but attempt to murder... This was not only the attempt of murder of the BJP workers but also it was an attempt to murder the democracy," he said.

Describing the suspension of Jagdev from BJD as a drama, he said, "After suspension, he was seen attending BJD meetings and campaigning for the party."

Despite knowing that Jagdev is a habitual offender and involved in several violent incidents in the past, the regional party (BJD) has not expelled him. He was even given a ticket for the second time by the party, the BJP leader said.

"We want to ask why the BJD did not expel Jagdev. We demand stern action against him," he demanded.

The BJP leader said his party has won Assembly elections in four states and it has lost in one state Punjab. However, no violence has been reported in any of these states because the BJP workers never indulge in violence.

When it comes to the case of West Bengal and Odisha, such poll-related violence is being reported. After West Bengal elections, several BJP workers have been killed and in Odisha, so many violent incidents have been reported during the entire panchayat election, he pointed out.

He alleged that the MLA has maligned the image of the peace-loving people of Odisha who are known for their simplicity, good manners, peaceful coexistence and non-violence.

On the other hand, BJD Rajya Sabha member Munna Khan said, "Never such an incident has happened in our state till yesterday. Our party and leader Naveen Patnaik never encourages any kind of violence. And such incidents should not be tolerated."

