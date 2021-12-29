San Francisco cancels NYE fireworks show

San Francisco, Dec 29 San Francisco has announced the cancellation of the city's annual New Year's Eve fireworks show as holiday gatherings and travel have expedited the spread of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The event would draw tens of thousands to the waterfront, creating a hotbed for viral infections, public health officials said Tuesday, adding that another big worry is a shortage of staff to handle large events, reports Xinhua news agency.

New Year's Eve already presents challenges for San Francisco's police and fire departments, given the number of parties and revellers, according to a report by San Francisco Chronicle.

So far, 84 per cent of eligible San Francisco residents are fully vaccinated against the virus and 55 per cent have received a booster shot, according to health authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor