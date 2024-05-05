Sanjay Raut Criticizes PM Modi for Prioritizing Lord Ram Over Development and Inflation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of prioritizing campaigning around Lord Ram over addressing pressing issues like development, inflation, and unemployment.

Raut further noted that while PM Modi is set to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya and conduct a roadshow, he is avoiding discussions on sensitive matters such as the Pulwama attack and subsequent terrorist activities.

Despite the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and worries about development and security, Raut emphasised PM Modi's priority on temple visits rather than addressing serious national issues.

Referring to a recent attack in Jammu & Kashmir in which a soldier was killed, Raut criticised PM Modi for failing to address such incidents during his temple visits.

Raut's remarks come during the ongoing election campaign, with Prime Minister Modi set to visit numerous temples ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Modi will go to Dwarka, Mathura and Ayodhya. He will go to every temple but won't talk about development, inflation and jobs. He will not talk about why the (2019) Pulwama attack took place," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said commenting on PM Modi's Ayodhya rally ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Yesterday, in broad daylight, our soldiers were attacked and killed. He will not talk about this in Ayodhya. (He will) just seek votes in the name of Lord Ram," Raut said.