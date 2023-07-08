Sanjay Singh calls for SC intervention in Manish Sisodia’s case

New Delhi, July 9 AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Saturday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was being misused by the BJP to spread false news and force opposition leaders to join the BJP.

He urged the Supreme Court of India to look into the ongoing matter.

Singh stated: “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) gave breaking news against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to all news channels on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made ED a laughing stock in front of the whole country.”

Singh said there was a need of the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey said that it was not the first time the ED had planted news through sources, as this had happened approximately a year ago.

On Friday, after the news of the attachment of Sisodia’s properties was reported on various media platforms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out in support of the arrested party leader, refuting the ED’s claims.

Kejriwal said that the total value of assets belonging to Sisodia and his wife stood at only Rs 81 lakh, according to the financial probe agency’s own documents, contradicting the ED’s assertion that properties worth Rs 52 crore were attached.

Since Friday, the entire AAP and its leaders have accused the ED of acting at the behest of the center.

--IANS

