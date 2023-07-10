SC has admitted Goa’s plea challenging award of Mhadei tribunal: Pramod Sawant

Panaji, Jul 10 Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the Supreme Court has admitted the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Goa challenging the award of the Mhadei tribunal, and has fixed the matter for hearing from November 28.

“A great start to the week for Goa and Goans. In a major boost to Goa’s legal battle for river Mhadei, the Supreme Court of India, today, admitted the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by State of Goa challenging the award of the Mhadei tribunal. Supreme Court now fixes the matter for hearing from 28th November 2023. The Supreme Court also asks the order of Wild Life Warden to be produced before it. Also grants time to file additional evidence within 4 weeks,” Sawant tweeted.

Central government had given approval to Karnataka's Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the disputed Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project much before the Assembly election in Karnakata. Subsequently, in January, a delegation led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to withdraw approval given to DPR of Karnataka.

Goa’s chief wildlife warden also had issued notice to the Karnataka government over the issue.

Earlier, Pramod Sawant had said that his government has made a strong case before the Regionally Empowered Committee (Forest) at Bengaluru and in New Delhi to not grant any Forest Clearance to Karnataka to divert water from Mhadei.

Sawant said in his budget speech (in March) that ever since he took charge as the Chief Minister, one of the major issues was the Mhadei Water Dispute before him. "We were faced with the Award of the Tribunal, permitting diversion of 3.9 tmc of water outside the basin. I took immediate steps to challenge the Award in the supreme Court," he said.

