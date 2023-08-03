SC stays Cal HC order directing fresh CBI probe against Manik Bhattacharya in cash-for-school-job-posting case

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the operation of order passed by the Calcutta High Court directing CBI to question Trinamool Congress legislator and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) President Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged cash-for-school-job-posting case.

A bench comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar was hearing the special leave petition filed against order of the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the High Court, who had also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to get involved in investigation relating to "cash for school job transfer" angle in primary teachers' recruitment in West Bengal.

Advocates Kumarpal R Chopra and Diksha Rai brought to the notice of the apex court that adverse orders were passed against Bhattacharya without giving him opportunity of hearing as he was not a party to the proceedings before the high court.

The top court clarified that there is no impediment to proceed as against the parties who are arrayed as the petitioners and respondents before the high court.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court ordered that Bhattacharya’s interrogation will be videographed and the footage will be produced before it on August 3.

“If possible, interrogate him today only. If necessary take him into custody again for the purpose of questioning,” said the high court in its order.

On July 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a fresh FIR against Bhattacharya in a new case related to the "cash for school job transfer" angle, following the order of the high court.

Bhattacharya, along with his wife and son, is already serving judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal.

The new development had revealed that the irregularities were not related to selection of ineligible candidates against cash but also to ensure their postings in native districts against payments.

In the 99-page FIR filed against Bhattacharya and unknown officials of WBBPE, CBI had maintained that the focus of the investigation in the new case is in relation to accepting money for selected candidates posting in the schools in their native districts. Allegedly, rate-charts were prepared on the basis of distance of posting school from the residence of the candidates.

