Scheduled power cuts in Kiev, 3 other regions from today

Kiev, Dec 5 Scheduled power cuts will take place in Kiev and the three other regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa from Monday onwards as authorities are trying to stabilise power outages across Ukraine.

In a social media post on Sunday, DTEK, the largest energy company in Ukraine, said: "From December 5, we are returning to scheduled power outages. However, the situation with the energy system remains dire.

"For this reason, we kindly ask everyone to treat the possible deviations from the schedule that might occur in order to stabilise the energy system with understanding. We are doimg everything in our power to make sure that those happen as little as possible."

The development comes as millions of Ukrain have been experiencing power cuts after repeated Russian strikes on the country's critical energy infrastructure.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenksy, about 6 million households across the war-torn nation are without electricity as of December 1.

The latest large-scale Russian missile attack on November 23 resulted in temporary power outages at all nuclear power plants and most thermal and hydroelectric power plants, while power transmission facilities were also damaged.

Due to the widespread power outage, water and heat supply to households was also interrupted.

