Security provided to residences of OPS, EPS amid AIADMK intra-party fight

Chennai, July 13 With both Edappady K. Palaniswami (EPS) and O. Panneerselvam (OPS)claiming to operate the bank accounts of AIADMK, Tamil Nadu police have provided security to the residences of both the leaders.

The AIADMK general council meeting held on July 11 has appointed Palaniswami as the party interim general secretary and expelled Panneerselvam from the primary membership of the party.

Panneerselvam, who was also the treasurer of the party, was removed and Dindigul C. Sreenivasan was appointed in his place. OPS shot off a letter to the manager of Karur Vysya Bank, Mylapore branch where the party accounts were held, and informed that he was the party treasurer and the bank must not allow anyone else to operate the account.

He also said that he had already challenged the posting of Palaniswami as the interim general secretary before the Election Commission of India as well as in Madras High Court. It is to be noted that the newly appointed party treasurer Dindigul C. Sreenivasan also approached the bank for operating the account.

Following this tense situation developed in Chennai and state police have provided security to the residences of both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami fearing an attack. It may be noted that on July 11, supporters of EPS and OPS had clashed outside the AIADMK headquarters and police had to resort to force to separate them.

Meanwhile, party leader and Member of Parliament, CVe Shanmugham said that the general council meeting held on July 11, 2460, members participated and 2424 gave their support favouring amendments. The AIADMK leader who is also the former law minister said that these amendments were presented before the Election Commission of India and said that the OPS group was in single-digit and had not presented any affidavit.

However, R. Vaithalingam, the AIADMK leader close to OPS said that the party cadres are with Panneerselvam and that they have moved the Election commission of India against the capturing of power by EPS and supporters.

