"Security, welfare, global pride," Amit Shah lists achievements of Modi govt during Gujarat visit

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21 : Listing out the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the security of the country got strengthened and the global pride of the nation has been restored during nine years of the Bharatiya Janata Party's government.

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, the Home Minister addressed the national convention of 'Modi Samaj' in Ahmedabad and laid the foundation stone of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) complex at Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister offered prayers at the Parameshwara temple in Gujarat. He also flagged off 320 new buses of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad. Shah also inaugurated the state-of-the-art biological testing laboratory of Amul in Ahmedabad. He also inaugurated several development projects of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Amit Shah also offered prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat's Dwarka on Saturday. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 400 crore in Gandhinagar.

During his address in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Shah stated that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that gave the country its first OBC Prime Minister.

"Congress has always neglected the OBC community. It is BJP that is working for them. Congress ruled the country for 56 years but did not develop them (OBC community), but PM Modi worked for them in the past nine years," Shah said while addressing the national convention of 'Modi Samaj' organized here in Ahmedabad.

"PM Modi has developed a strong organization in Gujarat after working very hard for 25-30 years. After serving as the CM of the state, he is also running the country as the PM and making everyone proud," he added.

"The party has given many OBC CMs to the country as well. As many as 27 ministers of the OBC community are there in the Union Cabinet. It also gave constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission. Earlier there was no reservation in Kendriya Vidyalaya. Navodaya Vidyalaya, and NEET exams, but the BJP government provided it. We also created a venture capital fund for OBC entrepreneurs," he said.

The Union Minister said that the Prime Minister understands the pain of the poor and has launched various schemes in the past nine years to help them.

"PM Modi has taken several steps for the poor. He himself comes from a poor family so he understands the pain of the poor. In nine years, he has given cylinders to 13 crore people, built toilets in 10 crore houses, provided houses to 3 crore people, over 3 crore people were given and around 70 crore people were provided free health care upto Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat and are also providing 5 kg of free ration to as many as 80 crore people," he said.

Stating that the aim of the BJP is to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 as Shah credited the Prime Minister for restoring India's pride globally.

"PM Modi has restored India's honour across the world. When US President Joe Biden says that he wants the PM's autograph, it is a pride moment for every Indian. India was in the 11th position, but now it is the 5th largest economy in the world. PM Modi has now set the target of reaching a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025. We are already at second position in smartphone consumption, and mobile manufacturing and in third position in the aviation market, automobile, startups and renewable energy. All this has been possible under nine years of the Modi government," Amit Shah stated.

On Saturday, Amit Shah had remarked that today all the defence experts agree that the security of the country has been strengthened after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power.

Shah was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) complex at Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.

"Although NACP has conducted the training of hundreds of Marine Police of several states associated with coastal security in NACP, but if this work is to be done efficiently and smoothly in such extreme weather and such extreme geographical conditions, then a permanent training (complex) is required. This is why, the Central government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has developed the NACP within over 450 acres of land," he said.

The Union Minister went on to add that every defence expert agrees that the security of the country strengthened since the Central government led by PM Modi was formed.

"As far as the security of the country is concerned, all defence experts accept that after PM Modi became the Prime Minister, the security of the country strengthened. Our borders are secure and those living on the borders or in the central part of the country are safe," the Home Minister said.

Shah added, "When it comes to securing the border, then the most important thing is to work in the direction of improving facilities of our soldiers at the border, and ensure that the safety and health of their family members and they should be equipped with the most modern resources of security".

He further said that a policy of maritime security has been adopted by the government led by Prime Minister Modi to make the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police, Customs and fishermen a complete 'Sudarshan Chakra' of security ring for India.

"In the open sea, security is provided by the ships and aircraft of the Indian Navy. The security is handled by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard in the middle seas, and in the territorial waters by the water wing of the Border Security Force (BSF), whereas the patriotic fishermen in the village ensure the country's security by acting as a channel of information," said Shah.

The Minister said that on all these dimensions, the Government of India has adopted a well-coordinated Coastal Security Policy and has worked to secure the country's coasts through an integrated approach.

Shah said, "our country has suffered many consequences due to negligence in coastal security. No patriotic citizen can forget the 2008 Mumbai attack in which 166 innocent lives were lost due to a slight mistake. He said that after the policy of coastal security developed by the government led by Prime Minister Modi if the enemy tries to carry out such incidents, he will get a befitting reply from here.

Stating that surveillance against drugs has increased, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that a total of drugs, valued at Rs 12,000 crore, have been seized at a time off a coast in Kerala.

"Indian Navy and NCB seized drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore off a coast in Kerala. Drugs worth Rs 680 crore were seized during 10 years of the UPA government but now drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore have been seized which shows that surveillance has increased," the Union Minister said.

