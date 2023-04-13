Seven parties together couldn't face BJP in Bihar: Sushil Modi on Oppn unity

Patna, April 13 Taking a dig at the Opposition for striving to create a unified front, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said when seven parties of Mahagathbandhan failed to fight his party in a small state like Bihar, how will they compete against it in the country in the 2024 general elections?

His statement comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Nitish Kumar failed to take care of his home (Bihar) but aspires to run the entire country. In the past, we have seen three bypolls in the state where seven parties of Mahagathbandhan contested with full strength. Still, BJP defeated them in Gopalganj and Kurhani. The BJP candidate managed more than 64,000 votes in Mokama and the margin of defeat was narrow. They have failed to compete with BJP in Bihar. So how could they face the BJP in the country," Modi said.

"Nitish Kumar has gone to Delhi not to unite the opposition parties but to unite the corrupt leaders. Since the CBI and ED are taking action against the corrupt, they are under deep stress. These scared people are trying to unite only to contest against Narendra Modi. Can Nitish Kumar make a political deal between Kumaraswami and the Congress in Karnataka?" the BJP leader asked.

