Severe cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh, Myanmar coast

Dhaka, May 14 Severe cyclone Mocha, equivalent to category five storm, on Sunday hit Bangladesh and Myanmar coast bringing heavy rain and high velocity winds with speed of 195 kmph.

Mohammad Azizur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, has said that the cyclone is likely to weaken by evening, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The government also issued an official landslide warning linked to the predicted very heavy rainfall forecast for Sunday.

Gas supply from two floating LNG terminals was suspended due to the cyclone. The authorities have suspended Monday's Secondary School Certificate or SSC exam under all educational boards due to Mocha.

Bangaldesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself is monitoring the situation and giving directives to tackle the Cyclone, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said.

