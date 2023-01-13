Shah to meet kin of Rajouri terror attack victims in J&K today

Jammu, Jan 13 Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is arriving here on Friday to meet the families of terror attack victims in Rajouri district and also for an assessment of the security situation on ground in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

During his day-long visit, top brass of the Union Home Ministry, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), intelligence agencies and those from the investigating agencies will accompany the Union Home Minister to Dhangri village in Rajouri district where seven civil were killed by the terrorists on January 1.

Union Home Secretary A.K. Bhalla, CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen, who is also holding the additional charge of DG BSF, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka, NIA chief Dinkar Gupta and RAW chief Samanta Goel will be with Shah when he visits Dhangri village to meet the families of the victims.

In the afternoon, he will chair a high level meeting at the Raj Bhawan here to review the security situation in the UT.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, UT Home Secretary R.K. Goyal and DGP Dilbag Singh will attend the security review meeting in addition to their presence at Dhingra village during Shah's visit.

J&K BJP chief, Ravinder Raina and Lok Sabha member from Jammu-Poonch constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma will accompany the Home Minister to Dhangri village.

After his arrival at the technical airport here in the morning, Shah will fly to Dhangri village to meet the members of terror victim families. He will also meet other local villagers and panchayat members.

After reviewing the security situation in the UT at the local Raj Bhawan, Shah will return to New Delhi in the afternoon.

