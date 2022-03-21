Shanghai Disney Resort suspends operations amid Covid resurgence
By IANS | Published: March 21, 2022 10:15 AM2022-03-21T10:15:05+5:302022-03-21T10:30:28+5:30
Shanghai, March 21 Shanghai Disney Resort said that it will be temporarily closed from Monday amid a Covid-19 ...
Shanghai, March 21 Shanghai Disney Resort said that it will be temporarily closed from Monday amid a Covid-19 resurgence.
The closed areas will include Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, Xinhua news agency quoted a notice issued by the resort as saying.
The resort will notify guests as soon as it has a confirmed date to resume operations, the notice said.
On Saturday, Shanghai registered 17 new local confirmed cases and 492 local asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.
The city has reported a cluster of local infections amid the latest outbreak.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app