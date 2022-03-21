Shanghai Disney Resort suspends operations amid Covid resurgence

By IANS | Published: March 21, 2022 10:15 AM2022-03-21T10:15:05+5:302022-03-21T10:30:28+5:30

Shanghai, March 21 Shanghai Disney Resort said that it will be temporarily closed from Monday amid a Covid-19 ...

Shanghai Disney Resort suspends operations amid Covid resurgence | Shanghai Disney Resort suspends operations amid Covid resurgence

Shanghai Disney Resort suspends operations amid Covid resurgence

Next

Shanghai, March 21 Shanghai Disney Resort said that it will be temporarily closed from Monday amid a Covid-19 resurgence.

The closed areas will include Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, Xinhua news agency quoted a notice issued by the resort as saying.

The resort will notify guests as soon as it has a confirmed date to resume operations, the notice said.

On Saturday, Shanghai registered 17 new local confirmed cases and 492 local asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.

The city has reported a cluster of local infections amid the latest outbreak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Shanghai disney resortShanghai disney resortShanghai disneyland