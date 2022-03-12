Shanghai Disney Resort to operate with reduced capacity

Shanghai, March 12 The Shanghai Disney Resort announced on that it will operate with reduced capacity to further implement Covid-19 control and prevention requirements of the municipality.

The Resort consists of Shanghai Disneyland, two themed hotels, Disneytown, and the Wishing Star Park, reports Xinhua news agency.

Starting from Saturday, the majority of Shanghai Disneyland's attractions and shows will operate at reduced capacity, while its theatre shows will be temporarily suspended.

On-site pandemic control and prevention measures will be tightened, as all cast members will be required to undergo regular nucleic acid tests.

Starting from Sunday, the Resort's visitors will also be required to present negative nucleic acid test results taken within 24 hours prior to the entry.

Mask-wearing and social distancing will be required during their entire visit, it said.

On Thursday, Shanghai registered 11 new local Covid-19 cases and 64 local asymptomatic infections.

The city has reported a cluster of local infections amid the latest outbreak.

