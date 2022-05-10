Sharad Pawar on 2-day Belagavi visit, lang row likely to resurface

Belagavi, (Karnataka) May 10 NCP president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar is scheduled to participate in various programmes organised in this border district of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His visit assumes significance against the backdrop of recent exchange of barbs by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, brother of Sharad Pawar, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Ajit Pawar has claimed Belagavi as part of Maharashtra which evoked a sharp response from CM Bommai. The language row is likely to crop up during Pawar's visit.

Pawar will begin his two-day trip by inaugurating the statue of freedom fighter Kittur Rani Chennamma, who fought against Britishers and martyred at Ankali village near Chikkodi town.

He is also expected to participate in various programmes organised in Chikkodi taluk throughout the day.

On Wednesday, the leader will attend programmes at Maratha Bank in Belagavi and Shikshana Samithi Jyothi College.

Pawar shares good bondage with local politician and businessman Prabhakar Kore since three decades. He often visits Belagavi to take part in programmes organised by the Karnataka Lingayat Education Society (KLE) run by Kore.

Sharad Pawar has maintained a silence on the border dispute or language row between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

