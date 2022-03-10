Sharad Pawar on Punjab Election: 'Even my bungalow's staff voted for 'AAP'

From the very beginning of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has been seen pushing hard. Therefore, according to the art of elections, the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab was certain. You have a lead of about 90 seats. The ruling Congress has suffered a major blow in Punjab. NCP's Sharad Pawar reacted to this. Pawar said that AAP' victory in Punjab was due to it's performance in Delhi.

Employees of my bungalow also voted for 'Aap': Sharad Pawar

AAP was accepted in Punjab only because of the facilities provided in Delhi. In all the states except Punjab, the BJP is heading towards majority. Meanwhile, the staff of my bungalow in Delhi had also voted for 'AAP'. Farmers in Punjab were angry with the central government. BJP ruled in 4 out of 5 states. In Punjab, however, a different picture emerged. The change there is not in favor of BJP. This change is a shock to the Congress. The position of the Congress was good in Punjab. But the people rejected the change. It was a mistake of the Congress to remove an influential leader like Amrinder Singh. A large part of Punjab had participated in the agitation that took place in Delhi. The farmer movement seems to have had a clear effect. So people rejected BJP, Congress and gave power to 'AAP'.

Farmers in Punjab were angry with the central government. That is what Pawar said. I don't think Akhilesh's mistake in UP is strange, he fought alone, he should think positively about the opinion he got, people like me who believe in democracy will accept this result. Pawar said that work would have to be resumed as per the minimum common program.