Shatrughan Sinha's praise of Rahul's BJY makes Trinamool uncomfortable

Kolkata, Jan 9 Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha's overwhelming praise of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) seemed to have posed major discomfort for the leadership of West Bengal's ruling party.

The party has started to downplay Sinha's comments as personal and not a reflection of the Trinamool's outlook.

According to Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha member, Dr Santanu Sen, Sinha's comments were just his personal observations and have nothing to do with the party's view in any case.

"I have nothing to say about a political programme of Congress. But all I can say is that one who is trying to connect India through the Bharat Jodo Yatra should first attempt to keep his own party united. The way the oldest political party of the country is now broken by groups by factionalism, Rahul Gandhi should seriously look into the matter," Sen said.

On Sunday, while praising the Bharat Jodo Yatra Sinha said that Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a youth icon and a serious leader and has been able to destroy the image of him that his opposition tried to project.

Although Trinamool Congress was requested to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party leadership refused that.

Political observers feel that Sinha's praises about Bharat Jodo Yatra have posed discomfort for the Trinamool Congress leadership.

