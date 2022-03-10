Shekhawat questions Rahul, Priyanka over Cong minister's rape remark

Jaipur, March 10 Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday targeted senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal's remark on rape in the state.

Dhariwal has triggered a row by linking the high number of rape cases in Rajasthan with the state "being a men's state".

'Explaining' the reason why Rajasthan is number one in rape crimes, Dhariwal said in the state Assembly on Wednesday, "We are number one in rape cases, what are the reasons for these rape cases now? Somewhere there is a mistake. Anyway, Rajasthan has been a men's state, now what to do with it?"

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Shekhawat said, "Dhariwal ji, the state being number one in rape cases might be a matter of men for you, but not for us. You made fun of daughters."

Shekhawat added, "You are not ashamed, but even the devil must have been ashamed after listening to you. Your statement is going to hurt the sentiments of the victim daughters."

The Union minister also asked where is Priyanka Gandhi who coined the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon'.

"Let us save our sisters and daughters from criminals and also from the taunts of your ministers and MLAs," Shekhawat said.

"Perhaps for the Congressmen, being a rapist is the proof of being a man. Why Rahul," Shekhawat asked.

