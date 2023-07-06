Shiromani Akali Dal forms sub-committee to take views on Uniform Civil Code

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 6 : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday formed a sub-committee to take all views on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into consideration and prepare a case for submission to the Law Commission.

A decision regarding this was taken at a meeting of the party's constituency incharges and district presidents which was presided over by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The four-member sub-committee consists of Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema. The committee has been tasked with holding talks with constitutional experts, intellectuals and Sikh community leaders regarding Uniform Civil Code.

The meeting also rejected the Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023 while asserting that it was a direct interference in Sikh religious affairs. It termed the amendment made in the Bill as illegal and unconstitutional and warned the government not to inflame the passions of the community by such transgressions.

The SAD president also unveiled a mass contact programme under which all halqa incharges will visit all villages in their constituencies.

Sukhbir Badal said, "The AAP government has betrayed all sections of society. It is our duty to reach out to the people and assure them that we will fight for their rights and force this corrupt government and puppet chief minister Bhagwant Mann to implement all promises made to them".

Meanwhile, it was also decided that Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjher would visit all constituencies in the State to organize the youth wing and take feedback from the youth. It was also decided that a constituency in-charge would be appointed for each Lok Sabha constituency in the State.

