Sikkim Krantikari Morcha extends support to new Parliament building to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 26 : Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), an ally party of the Bharatiya Janata Party has supported the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SKM leader Jacob Khaling called the new Parliament a need of the hour showcasing India's development.

Speaking to ANI, the SKM leader said, "We support the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The new Parliament has been built by the Centre in record time, which is a reflection of India's development. Our only MP Indra Hang Subba also has the same stand as that of the party. SKM congratulates PM Modi for this achievement".

"The new parliament which has been built with all technical facilities was the need of the hour. We hope that it will facilitate the constitutional work being done in the Parliament," he added.

Reacting to several Opposition parties boycotting the inauguration event, the SKM leader said, "In a democracy, every party has the right to have their independent opinion and stand. So, interfering with that won't be right. But, I can say that this Parliament does not belong to one party but to the whole country."

PM Modi will dedicate the new Parliament building to the country on May 28.

Notably, at least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.

Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will also be present for the inauguration.

Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party and JDS will attend the function on Sunday.

