Singapore Airlines flight lands in Indonesia's Bali for 1st time in 2 years

Jakarta, Feb 17 A Singapore Airlines flight landed on Indonesia's resort island of Bali for the first time since the country closed international borders to tourism in March 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, an official has said.

Flight SQ938 took off from Singapore's Changi Airport and landed at Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, carrying 156 passengers including 109 foreigners, Xinhua news agency quoted Nia Niscaya, deputy for marketing of Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, as saying.

"This will increase the accessibility of foreign tourists to Indonesia, especially to Bali, and is expected to encourage the recovery of the national economy through the tourism sector," Niscaya added.

Singapore Airlines' general manager for Indonesia, Alvin Seah, said that the airline operates seven Singapore-Bali flights a week with Boeing 787-10 aircraft with a seating capacity of 337.

"We hope that the situation in Indonesia will continue to improve and remain under control so that the tourism industry will recover," Seah said.

It is the first foreign commercial airline to have activated flights to Bali in the last two years, although the resort island officially reopened to international tourists in October 2021.

State airline Garuda Indonesia started activating international flight routes to Bali by carrying 12 passengers from Tokyo's Narita Airport on February 3.

