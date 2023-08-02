Singapore elects new Parliament Speaker

Singapore, Aug 2 Seah Kian Peng, an MP for Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency in Singapore, was elected as the city-state's Parliament Speaker on Wednesday.

During his first address as the Speaker, Seah called on his colleagues in Parliament to be vigilant in personal conduct and bear the weight of office with dignity and a sense of duty, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong nominated Seah as the 11th speaker on July 21 to replace Tan Chuan-Jin, who resigned on July 17 over an extramarital affair with fellow People's Action Party MP Cheng Li Hui, who also stepped down.

The 61-year-old, who previously served as the Deputy Parliament Speaker between 2011 and 2016,paid tribute to Tan's efforts to demystify parliamentary processes and engage younger people on the institution of parliament.

"We are all too human, and as recent events have reminded us, our weaknesses are not only physical but also spiritual," he said.

"I say this not to join with the chorus of sanctimony, but to reflect, first, on the need for us all to be vigilant in our personal conduct and choices."

