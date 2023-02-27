Singhvi's dilemma: Be with his party or as counsel on Sisodia

New Delhi, Feb 27 Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has to take a call on Monday and clarify that his defence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia a day before was in his capacity as a counsel and not as a Congress leader.

Singhvi tweeted, "It is but obvious that my tweet at 336 pm on 26/2/23 on #Manish #Sisodia was in context of my appearance for him as senior counsel in many cases and not on behalf of #congress party, tho space constraints made me inadvertently omit the mentioning of this fact."

But on Sunday on the day of Sisodia's arrest, Singhvi who is a senior lawyer tweeted, "God be with u #Manish ji. Distressing 2c such repeated, flagrant, egregious & shameless misuse of arrest power. #Sisodia Cnot be flight risk, suborning evidence or witnesses or non cooperation after almost a year of investigation & interrogation. How & why arrest after so long?"

The Congress has taken a tough line against the AAP and has squarely blamed it for corruption because of two reasons the AAP founders were the people behind the Anna Hazare movement which led to the fall of the Congress.

The other reason is that when Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning the AAP remained silent. However, on the arrest of AAP leader Sisodia many opposition leaders have condemned it including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The arrest of @msisodia by CBI is another example of how @BJP4India misuses the Union Government's agencies to intimidate the opposition. It's a blatant abuse of power and an attack on democracy. Such repression undermines the very foundation of our nation and should be resisted," he tweeted.

