SIT to probe Hry minister's Mercedes breakdown case

Gurugram, Dec 21 A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the supervision of Virender Vij, DCP (East), Gurugram, to investigate Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's Mercedes breakdown case.

Anil Vij narrowly escaped a major accident while traveling on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Monday. Vij was travelling in his official car when suddenly his shocker broke down. Thankfully the driver came to know about it and immediately stopped the vehicle while controlling it.

The SIT includes Vikas Kaushik, ACP; Sub-Inspector Umesh; Jyoti, in-charge of forensic science unit; ASI Randhir Singh; and the head mechanic of Haryana Roadways, Gurugram.

"As the vehicle broke down in Gurugram, the team will investigate the incident and submit a report," the police said in a statement.

