Sixteen parties attend Kharge's meet on opposition strategy

New Delhi, March 13 As many as 16 opposition parties on Monday attended the meeting convened by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge at his chamber in Parliament building to devise a strategy ahead of the second part of the budget session on Monday.

"Misuse" of central agencies against political leaders, MSP guarantee, inflation are some of the issues the opposition parties will be raising jointly in both the Houses.

The opposition MPs in Lok Sabha have moved adjournment notice and in Rajya Sabha suspension of business notice have been moved.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment notice on the issue of LAC and Manickam Tagore on hike in LPG prices.

The suspension notice in the Upper House has been given on post poll violence in Tripura by CPI MP Binoy Vishwam.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday ahead of the Budget session, said that they want to take up every burning issue in the House.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor