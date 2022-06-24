SKM's peaceful protest against Agnipath

New Delhi, June 24 Days after the Centre announced its Agnipath scheme of four-year recruitment in the Army, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday held peaceful demonstrations across the country and submitted memorandum against what it termed as "anti-military, anti-farmer, and anti-national scheme".

The SKM a consortium of 40-odd farmers' organisations from across the country, which was instrumental in the more than a year long agitation that prompted the government to withdraw its three farm laws along with trade unions, civil society organisations, and students held widespread protest demonstrations in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh to observe "a day of protest against Agnipath" scheme.

Following the peaceful demonstrations across multiple districts, the SKM units submitted memorandums to the respective DMs/DCs.

SKM termed the Agnipath scheme as "a big fraud upon the nation", for the youth aspiring to join the armed forces, and for the farmer families of the nation.

Stating that it is a great injustice to the youth to make three-fourths of the Agniveers stand on the road after four years of service, the SKM also said, "Replacing the regiment's social character with 'All Class All India' recruits would be a huge blow to the regions and communities that have served the nation through the army for generations. These include areas like Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan."

The farmers also demanded there be no imposition of the condition to make an affidavit; withdrawal of all false cases registered against youths involved in anti-Agnipath protests, and release of arrested youths.

