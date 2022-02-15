S.Korea to urge NYC officials to take actions against anti-Asian crimes

Seoul, Feb 15 The South Korean government plans to formally call on the authorities in New York City to step up actions to counter a surge in crimes there against As in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials here said Tuesday.

"(Chung) will deliver the Korean American community's concerns over the surge in anti-Asian crimes and request that the New York City make proactive efforts to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the official added.

A Korean-American woman was stabbed to death in her Manhattan apartment on Sunday.

Last week, a South Korean diplomat with the nation's diplomatic mission to the UN was punched in the face by an unknown assailant near Koreatown, and an investigation is currently underway.

