S.Korean President-elect names 8 Cabinet nominees

Seoul, April 10 South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday announced eight new Cabinet nominees.

While Rep. Choo Kyung-ho was nominated as Deputy Prime Minister for the economy, former Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Vice Chairman Lee Jong-sup was named the Defense Minister, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Lee Chang-yang, a professor of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, was named Industry Minister, while former Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong was named Land Minister.

Lee Jong-ho, chief of Seoul National University's semiconductor research institute, was named Science Minister, while Chung Ho-young, former chief of Kyungpook National University Hospital, was nominated for Health Minister.

Park Bo-gyoon, former vice president of the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper, was named Culture Minister, and former Rep. Kim Hyun-sook was named Minister of Gender Equality and Family.

Addressing the media here, the President-elect said his only criteria in picking the eight people were whether they were the best people to take charge of their respective areas and lead them in the interest of the country and the people.

The other nominees will be announced as soon as the vetting process is completed, he added.

The nominations came a month before Yoon takes office.

On April 3, the President-elect named former premier Han Duck-soo as his First Prime Minister.

The nominations are subject to a parliamentary confirmation process, but only the Prime Minister requires Parliament's approval.

