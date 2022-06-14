S.Korean Presidential Office likely to get new name on Tuesday

Seoul, June 14 The South Korean Presidential Office is likely to get a new name on Tuesday, an official said.

Five names have been shortlisted after they were chosen from among 30,000 entries in a public contest, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The five are The People's House, Itaewon-ro 22, The People's Government Office, Mineum Government Office and Bareunnuri.

"I believe (the naming committee) will make a final decision today on which name to use," the presidential official told reporters, saying the committee will meet in the afternoon.

The naming contest got underway after President Yoon Suk-yeol decided to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae to draw closer to the public.

The former Presidential Office, which was called Cheong Wa Dae because of its blue roof, was located on a secluded compound on a hill.

The new presidential office occupies the building formerly used as the headquarters of the Defence Ministry.

The word Mineum derives from Chinese characters that mean "people" and "voice".

Bareunnuri roughly translates to "righteous world", while Itaewon-ro 22 combines the street address of the Presidential Office with 2022, the year the office opened.

