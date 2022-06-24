S.Korean Prez's approval rating falls 2nd straight week

Seoul, June 24 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell for a second straight week, amid rising concerns over the country's economy with higher inflation, a new poll revealed on Friday.

In a Gallup Korea poll of 1,000 adults between Tuesday and Thursday, 47 per cent gave a positive assessment of Yoon's handling of state affairs, down 2 percentage points from the last week's survey, while 38 per cent answered the opposite which was unchanged from the previous poll, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The President's approval rating reached 53 per cent two weeks ago, but fell under 50 per cent last week.

As reasons for negative assessment, 13 per cent cited his personnel appointments and 11 per cent answered that he has not paid enough attention to the economy and people's livelihoods.

On the favourability rating of political parties, Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) received 42 per cent of support, down 1 percentage point from the previous poll, while the main opposition Democratic Party registered 28 per cent, down 2 percentage points from the earlier survey.

