Social media 'war' between ex-CM's son & Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law

Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 Kerala on Wednesday witnessed a social media "war" between son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his predecessor Oommen Chandy's son.

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, State Minister of Tourism and PWDA and son-in-law of Pinarayi Vijayan shared a picture of his wife (Veena Vijayan) this morning wishing her on their second wedding anniversary.

"Today is the wedding anniversary. For long she has been under severe duress on account of the false campaign which is similar to experiencing the pain of flesh being bitten away, but she has taken all that with a smile. For my dearest," Riyas posted.

In a strong retort to his message, Chandy Oommen, son of the two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy wrote: "Our experience was our flesh was marinated and then pickled, so this is fine".

Notably, between 2014 to 2016, Chandy and his family faced a harrowing time after Vijayan and his party men demanded his resignation in the wake of allegations of his staff having links with "fly-by-night operator" in the solar scam accused Saritha Nair and her then live-in partner.

Numerous allegations had surfaced against Chandy Oommen and Saritha which included reports of land being owned jointly by them.

Today Vijayan, his wife, daughter and son are all under scanner after the prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh came out with "damning" revelations that the present first family of Vijayan were involved in the crime.

On Tuesday, Swapna said she will remind Vijayan about various discussions and decisions that were taken in her presence at the CM's official residence at an "appropriate" time.

Currently, Vijayan is facing massive protests from the Congress and the BJP demanding his resignation in the wake of these allegations.

