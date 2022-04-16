Sonia calls meeting of senior leaders, Prashant Kishor joins in

New Delhi, April 16 A meeting, called by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss issues related to 'Chintan Shivir' and upcoming polls is underway at her residence here, sources said.

Party's senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken are present in the meeting.

The meeting is also being attended by political strategist Prashant Kishor, sources said.

Notably, Kishor has met the Gandhis several times in the past few weeks and is tipped to join the party.

The Congress is gearing up to call a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ahead of the 'Chintan Shivir'. The CWC will meet to finalise the agenda for the Shivir.

Senior Congress leaders have been meeting regularly to work on the agenda. Sonia Gandhi has assigned this task to senior leaders such as Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik, who have been holding talks with other leaders to finalise the agenda for the CWC and the Chintan Shivir.

The 'Chintan Shivir' has been necessitated since the dissidents have been raising voices against the present functioning of the party.

The G-23 is up against Rahul Gandhi and his team, even as the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi has been holding meetings with the dissidents to cull internal rift.

