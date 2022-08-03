South Korea calls for dialogue over Taiwan tensions

Seoul, Aug 3 South Korea has called for dialogue amid concerns about the growing tensions between China and the US over Taiwan.

The government in Seoul wants to remain in close contact with all countries involved, a representative for the presidential office said on Wednesday, according to public broadcaster KBS, referring to the visit by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The basis for this, he said, was the need to maintain "peace and stability in the region through dialogue and cooperation."

South Korea is Pelosi's next stop on her Asia trip. Her visit to Taiwan had triggered sharp warnings from China, which considers the self-governing island republic part of its territory and strictly rejects official contacts by other countries with Taipei, dpa news agency reported.

South Korea is a close ally of the US.

The presidential official expressed hope that Pelosi would continue her trip as planned. Her visit to South Korea would be welcomed, he said.

On Thursday, Pelosi plans to meet Parliament Speaker Kim Jin Pyo in the South Korean capital Seoul. A meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol was not planned.

