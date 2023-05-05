SP, BSP and Lok Dal are anarchist parties: CM Yogi

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Ahead of the civic body elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Lok Dal by labelling them as 'opportunistic' and 'anarchist' parties.

He said that these parties caused riots, adding, "In the six years of the double-engine government, there were no riots at all."

Addressing a public gathering in Bulandshahr, the Chief Minister said, "Today, the Kanwar Yatra is orgzed in a grand way in the state. Our cities are now being seen as smart cities rather than garbage dumps."

Stating that Bulandshahr is known for its historical background in the freedom movement, CM Yogi added, "Today, this district's pottery sector has established its own identity on the global stage. The double engine government is building a medical college in Bulandshahr in the name of Kalyan Singh ji."

Targeting the opposition parties, he further said that they turned the state into heaps of garbage and handed guns to the youth, whereas we are developing smart and safe cities, giving tablets to our youth, and linking them with technology and training.

CM Yogi said that investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been received through the Global Investors Summit. With this, more than one crore youth will get job opportunities. "Our government is also working on reducing the distance between the cities. For this, we are building highways and expressways. Prayagraj now takes 16 to 17 hours. This distance will be covered in 6 hours following the completion of the Ganga Expressway," he said.

The Chief Minister said a 'triple engine government' is needed to increase the pace of development by three times. The time has come to add a third engine to the double engine by ensuring that the BJP wins the municipal elections, he said.

