SP to contest from Mainpuri, Rampur; Khatauli goes to RLD

Lucknow, Nov 9 The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced that it will continue its alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal in the upcoming by-elections to three constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP said that while it will contest from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Assembly seats, the RLD will contest from the Khatauli seat.

The Mainpuri seat fell vacant following the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, while the Rampur seat was declared vacant after Azam Khan's disqualification from the state Assembly following his conviction in a hate speech case.

The Khatauli seat was also declared vacant after BJP MLA Vikram Saini was convicted by a court in the Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Meanwhile, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) , the breakaway faction of Apna Dal, has said that it will continue its alliance with Samajwadi Party.

Apna Dal (K) president Krishna Patel has said the alliance of her party with the Samajwadi Party (SP) will continue for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

However, the Apna Dal (K) will contest the urban local bodies election on its own.

"A meeting of the party leaders and office-bearers was held to discuss the strategy for the urban local bodies election and membership drive," she said.

Replying to Apna Dal (S) national president and her estranged daughter Anupriya Patel's allegation that some family members were trying to weaken her party and hatching a conspiracy, Krishna Patel termed Anupriya's statement a "political" gimmick.

Apna Dal (K) leader, Pallavi Patel, won the Sirathu seat in the recent Assembly polls, defeating Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.

However, Pallavi contested the seat on Samajwadi Party symbol. The Apna Dal (K) could not win any seat on its own.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor