Speak about inflation instead of loudspeakers, Aaditya Thackeray's jibe on uncle Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday lashed out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray who threatened to hold protests if loudspeakers were not removed from outside mosques by May 3.

"It is fine. Instead of removing loudspeakers, one should use the same to speak about rising inflation. One should speak about petrol, diesel, CNG prices. And let us talk about what happened in the last two to three years without going back 60 years ago," Thackeray told mediapersons here when asked about BJP and MNS distributing loudspeakers.

Over the last few days, political temperatures in the state have heated up sparked by Raj Thackeray's remarks on loudspeakers.

Raj Thackeray has warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that it should remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which MNS workers will install speakers outside mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.

Thackeray termed the issue a social one and said that he will not back down on the subject, while also challenging the Shiv Sena government to "do whatever you want to do".

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3, otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," the MNS chief said.

Additionally, Thackeray also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are "Pakistani supporters".

"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor