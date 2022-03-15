Speaker Om Birla rebukes Giriraj Singh for interference during MoS' reply

Bringing an order of discipline in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday reprimanded Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh for interfering in the reply of his junior colleague in the Ministry.

Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, was giving answers to questions related to PM Awas Yojana on Tuesday. While MoS Jyoti was speaking, her senior colleague Giriraj Singh intervened and started speaking. Speaker Om Birla then objected and asked Singh to sit down.

"Minister, please sit down! When the Minister of State is speaking, the Cabinet Minister interrupts. The Minister who is speaking should reply completely. It is not proper for another Minister to interfere in the middle. Either the Cabinet or the MoS, give the complete reply. Do not interfere with each other," Birla told Singh.

Following this, Singh had to sit down and allow MoS Jyoti to answer the supplementary questions.

The second half of the Budget session commenced on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

